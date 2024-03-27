Advertisement

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday slammed the Jammu and Kashmir-based regional parties- National Conference (NC) and People's Democratic Party (PDP) for creating acrimony and trying to stop reservations in the valley and asserted that only under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ‘Kashmiriyat’ can be saved.

On the issues that have emerged around the reservation of SCs, STs and OBCs, the Union Home Minister said for the first time, the OBCs of J-K have been given reservation by the BJP government and women have been given one-third reservation.

"OBC reservations have been made in the panchayat and the urban local bodies. We have made space for the SCs and the STs. Without reducing the share of the Gujjar and Bakarwals, the Pahadis have been given 10 per cent reservation. And special provisions have been made to accommodate the displaced people from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir," he said while speaking to a local media outlet.

The Centre is determined to ensure that these benefits percolate to the grassroots level, he said.

Shah Slams PDP, NC

Shah claimed that National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tried their best to create bitter feelings among the people on reservation matter but the people have understood their intentions now.

Asking why the NC did not give reservations to these people in the last over 75 years, Shah claimed that Abdullah had left for England when terrorism was at its peak. Both Abdullah and Mehbooba have no right to speak about the issue, he added.

Hammering the local 'propaganda' created by the PDP and NC, Shah further affirmed that there are more Muslims in Gujarat than Kashmir and all are living happily in the state, ruled by the BJP for over last two decades.

“They (PDP, NC) must stop buying Pakistani propaganda as people are now aware of the reality,” he said. Congress, NC and PDP prevented democracy from taking roots in Kashmir, Shah added.