Updated February 19th, 2024 at 18:27 IST

Open Sale of Beef Biryani Along Highways in Rajasthan Raises Concerns, Unveils Cow Slaughter Racket

Jaipur Range Inspector General Umesh Chand Dutta initiated a crackdown on the rampant cow slaughter racket in the forests of Rundh Gidavda.

Digital Desk
Open Sale of Beef Biryani Along Highways Raises Concerns, Unveils Cow Slaughter Racket
Open Sale of Beef Biryani Along Highways Raises Concerns, Unveils Cow Slaughter Racket | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The sale of biryani along the highways, a popular roadside delicacy in many parts of India, has come under scrutiny after reports surfaced indicating the likelihood of beef being used in its preparation. Particularly in Rajasthan’s Mewat area of Alwar district, where hundreds of vendors line the roadsides with their tantalizing offerings, concerns have been raised over the sourcing of meat for these dishes.

Mewat, notorious for its history of cow slaughter and smuggling, has witnessed numerous incidents of mob lynching in recent years. The unpaved roads of Mewat have long been considered conducive to illegal activities, including cow smuggling and the sale of cow meat.

Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma took proactive steps by intervening in the matter, leading a mission to free cows from the forests. 

Crackdown on the rampant cow slaughter racket 

Moreover, Jaipur Range Inspector General Umesh Chand Dutta initiated a crackdown on the rampant cow slaughter racket in the forests of Rundh Gidavda, located in Kishangarh Bas. 

As a result, 38 police personnel, including the in-charge of Kishangarh Bas police station, have been held accountable, with four individuals suspended from duty.

The investigation has been escalated to an Additional Superintendent of Police level officer from outside the district, underscoring the gravity of the situation. Teams of police officers, led by SPs from Khairthal Tijara, Behrod Kotputli, and Bhiwadi, have launched extensive search operations, detaining multiple suspects for interrogation.

Speaking on the matter, Range IG Umesh Dutta emphasized the seriousness of the issue, revealing the extent of the cow slaughter racket. He disclosed that a beef market was operating openly in the forests, facilitating daily home deliveries to approximately 50 villages. Shockingly, it was reported that up to 20 cows were being slaughtered and sold every day, with villagers transporting beef on motorcycles.

With inputs from Amar Sharma

Published February 19th, 2024 at 18:27 IST

