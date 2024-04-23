Advertisement

The Indian Army, as part of its ongoing commitment of fostering harmony and development in Upper Siang District at Vibrant Village Tuting, Arunachal Pradesh has developed multiple infrastructure and healthcare projects under Operation Sadbhavana - a flagship initiative of Indian Army aimed at winning the hearts and minds of the people.

Let's take a look at some of the projects in Tuting as part of Operation Sadbhavana.

The Spear Corps alongwith the civil administration under the aegis of Siang Brigade dedicated multiple infrastructure and community projects for the people of Tuting and Bishing. While the Tuting Sub Division is a remote location in Arunachal Pradesh, Bishing is one of the first villages in the Upper Siang district.

The projects undertaken at Tuting include a fully equipped ambulance for sustained emergency medical services, upgradation of Anganwadi and the veterinary hospital, and the opening of a children's park-cum-open-gym for recreational activities. At Bishing, a community hall for social gathering has been constructed. The primary school at Bishing was also upgraded.

The villagers have expressed their deepest respect for the efforts undertaken by the Indian Armed Forces. Nearly 120 locals attended the event of Operation Sadbhavana, which has strengthened the bond of trust and fostered goodwill among the local populace.