Operation Sindoor: 'I Still Cry Some Days' — Pune's Sangita Ganbote Honors Husband Kaustubh's Legacy After Pahalgam Attack

In the early hours of Wednesday, India carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971. The airstrikes successfully targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, marking New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.

The operation aimed to avenge the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and eliminate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in executing terrorist attacks in India.

The Ministry of Defence issued a statement, saying, “A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.”

The operation's name, "Sindoor," has deep meaning for the families affected.

In Pune, Kaustubh Ganbote's wife, Sangita, expressed her approval of the military's action. "The action taken by the military is good, and by naming it as Operation Sindoor, they have respected the women. I still cry some days. We were waiting for PM Modi to take such action, and he has given them a befitting reply. Terrorists should be eliminated..." she said to ANI.

Her son, Kunal Ganbote, also shared his thoughts. “We all were waiting for such action to be taken, and we have this hope from the Indian government. The name of the operation is 'Sindoor' and I think it was named this way to respect women like my mother...”

The airstrikes came in the wake of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, where Kaustubh Ganbote and his close friend Santosh Jagdale were among the 26 killed.

Ganbote, who had worked tirelessly to establish and expand his snacks business, had planned a rare trip with his wife to Kashmir to relax and enjoy family time. Unfortunately, this trip ended in tragedy.

Jagdale, who was also close to Ganbote, had helped with the marketing of Ganbote's products. He was known for his love of travel and also played the harmonium.