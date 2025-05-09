'Befitting Reply Was Given': Indian Army Issues Statement On Pakistan’s Failed Missile, Drone Swarm Attack

Beyond counterinsurgency, SHBOs serve as a potent tool for conventional warfare across desert and plains sectors. | Image: ADGPI

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the armed forces have given a ‘befitting reply’ to the large-scale, coordinated drone and missile attack launched by Pakistan on May 8 night.

In a statement released by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information on Friday morning, the Indian Army confirmed that it has successfully thwarted Pakistan’s attempt to target military installations in the northern and western parts of the country.

India’s robust air defence systems comprising L-70 guns, Zu-23mm, Schilka systems, and other advanced counter-UAS equipment successfully intercepted all the incoming threats.

“Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir,” the Indian Army said in a statement.

The Army further confirmed that the Pakistani drone attacks targeting Indian military and civilians establishments were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the ceasefire violations.

As per sources, over 50 drones were successfully neutralised during a large-scale counter-drone operation conducted by Indian Army Air Defence units in the areas of Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot areas on Thursday evening. Pakistan's attempts to send swarm drones all across various places along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Borders (IB) were thwarted with hard-hitting response. India used L-70 guns, Zu-23mm, Schilka systems, and other advanced counter-UAS equipment demonstrating Indian Army’s robust capability to counter aerial threats.

According to the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), Pakistan targeted multiple Indian military stations and civilian locations, including Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, using a barrage of missiles and multiple drones carrying payloads.