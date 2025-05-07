sb.scorecardresearch
  Operation Sindoor Reactions LIVE: India Briefs US, UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia on Strikes Against Terror Camps in Pakistan
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 7th 2025, 06:10 IST

Operation Sindoor Reactions LIVE: India Briefs US, UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia on Strikes Against Terror Camps in Pakistan

Operation Sindoor Live Updates: India launched operation to hit terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Pakistan-based terrorists killed; high alert across Jammu and Kashmir. A complete destruction Air Strikes in Pakistan, PoK, several terror camps demolished. Stay tuned with republicworld.com for more updates.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Joint operation of Indian army and Indian Air Force
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Joint operation of Indian army and Indian Air Force | Image: Republic

Operation Sindoor Live Update: India has launched Operation Sindoor, a decisive and calibrated military operation targeting terrorist camps and infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on May 7. Reports indicate that multiple air strikes have led to the elimination of Pakistan-based terrorists and the destruction of key terror hideouts.

As tensions escalate, security forces across Jammu and Kashmir are on high alert, ensuring vigilance against any retaliatory actions. Sources confirm that terror camps in PoK and Pakistan have suffered complete destruction, marking a significant step in India's counter-terror strategy. 

Live Blog

Operation Sindoor Live Updates: India launched operation to hit terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).  

May 7th 2025, 06:10 IST

UAE Calls for Restraint and De-escalation

Operation Sindoor Live Updates : UAE's Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed called on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and avoid further escalation that threaten regional and international peace, the Emirati state news agency WAM reported early Wednesday.

The minister stressed the importance of heeding the voices calling for dialogue and mutual understanding to prevent military escalation, strengthen stability in South Asia, and avoid further regional tensions, WAM added. 

May 7th 2025, 05:51 IST

What is Operation Sindoor?

Timing: Strikes were conducted at 1:44 AM on Wednesday.

Objective: Targeted response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and other attacks in Jammu & Kashmir.

Targets: Nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were hit.

Terror Groups Targeted: Included Jaish-e-Mohammed’s HQ in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base in Muridke.

Weapons Used: Precision strike systems from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, including Kamikaze (loitering) drones.

Collateral Damage Avoided: No Pakistani military facilities were targeted; India stressed restraint and precision.

Leadership: NSA Ajit Doval led the mission with a select team from all three forces.

Planning: National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) identified and surveilled high-value terror targets.

Approval: Final go-ahead given by NSA Doval after briefing Prime Minister Modi.

Execution: Operation was monitored in real-time from a secure control room.

Diplomatic Outreach: NSA Doval briefed U.S. NSA and Secretary of State Marco Rubio post-operation.

Next Steps: A detailed official briefing is scheduled for later today.

May 7th 2025, 05:48 IST

No Indian Pilot Injured in Operation Sindoor; Pakistan Spreads Fake News

Operation Sindoor Live Updates : During Operation Sindoor, no Indian pilot has been injured, according to official IAF sources. 

May 7th 2025, 05:45 IST

Jammu Airport Shut Down for Civilian Flights Effective Immediately

Operation Sindoor Live Update : Jammu Airport has been closed with immediate effect for civilian operations.  

May 7th 2025, 05:13 IST

Indian Forces Hit 9 Targets In Pakistan and PoK

Operation Sindoor Live Updates: According to the sources, Indian armed forces hit 9 targets, 4 in Pakistan including Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sialkot and 5 in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), using precision munitions in joint operation by Army, Navy and Air Force. 

May 7th 2025, 05:02 IST

Air India Issues Travel Advisory For Passengers Travelling To Rajasthan, Gujarat and J&K

Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Following Indian Armed Forces massive attack in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir targeting terrorist infrastructure sites, several aviation companies issued advisory for travellers. After IndiGo and SpiceJet, Air India too issued travel advisory for passengers travelling to various cities in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Gujarat along with Chandigarh. In a post on X, “#TravelAdvisory. In view of the prevailing situation, Air India has cancelled all its flights to and from the following stations – Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot – till 12 noon on 7 May, pending further updates from authorities. Two international flights en route to Amritsar are being diverted to Delhi. We regret the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen disruption. For more information, please call our Contact Centre on 011-69329333 / 011-69329999 or visit our website http://airindia.com.”

May 7th 2025, 04:50 IST

SpiceJet Issues Travel Advisory For Passengers Travelling To Jammu and Kashmir

Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Following the Indian Armed Forces strike in Pakistan, SpiceJet issued travel advisory for passengers, saying, "Travelupdate: Due to ongoing situation, airports in parts of Northern India, including Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar, are closed until further notice. Departures, arrivals, and consequential flights may be impacted. Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly and check flight status at: https://spicejet.Com/#status.", posts official X account of SpiceJet

May 7th 2025, 04:30 IST

IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory For Passengers Travelling To J&K

Operation Sindoor Live Updates: As India launches massive offensives on terrorist infrastructure sites in response to the Pahalgam terror attack under 'Operation Sindoor', IndiGo flights to and from Jammu and Kashmir have been impacted. IndiGo issued a travel advisory, saying, “Due to changing airspace conditions in the region, our flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh and Dharamshala are impacted. We request you to check your flight status at https://bit.ly/31paVKQ before reaching the airport."

May 7th 2025, 04:23 IST

Pakistani attempt to target Indian viral installations foiled...

Operation Sindoor Live Update: Pakistani attempt to target Indian viral installations foiled. Pakistani missiles hit by Indian Air defence system.

May 7th 2025, 04:20 IST

Air Defence Units on High Alert Along India-Pakistan Border Following Operation Sindoor...

Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Air Defence Units on High Alert Along India-Pakistan Border Following Operation Sindoor. 

May 7th 2025, 04:16 IST

Indigo Flights to/from Bikaner are impacted by the current airspace restrictions...

Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Due to changing airspace conditions in the region, our flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh and Dharamshala are impacted. Flights to/from Bikaner are also impacted by the current airspace restrictions, says Indigo.

May 7th 2025, 04:14 IST

Airfield closed today and no civil flights will be operated from Srinagar Airport...

Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Airfield is closed and today no civil flights will be operated from Srinagar Airport. 

May 7th 2025, 03:50 IST

Joint operation of Indian army and Indian Air Force...

Operation Sindoor Live Updates: A joint operation of Indian army and Indian Air Force. The attacks hits on multiple targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under operation sindoor that was a joint operation by the Indian army and air force using precision strike weapons.

May 7th 2025, 03:44 IST

9 sites have been targeted under operation sindoor...

Operation Sindoor Live: ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted.

May 7th 2025, 03:43 IST

Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure...

Operation Sindoor Live Update:  The Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

May 7th 2025, 03:42 IST

Indian armed forces carried out precision strike at terrorist camps...

Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Indian armed forces carried out precision strike at terrorist camps.

Published May 7th 2025, 03:45 IST