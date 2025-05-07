Operation Sindoor Reactions LIVE: India Briefs US, UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia on Strikes Against Terror Camps in Pakistan

Operation Sindoor Live Update: India has launched Operation Sindoor, a decisive and calibrated military operation targeting terrorist camps and infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on May 7. Reports indicate that multiple air strikes have led to the elimination of Pakistan-based terrorists and the destruction of key terror hideouts.
As tensions escalate, security forces across Jammu and Kashmir are on high alert, ensuring vigilance against any retaliatory actions. Sources confirm that terror camps in PoK and Pakistan have suffered complete destruction, marking a significant step in India's counter-terror strategy.
Operation Sindoor Live Updates : UAE's Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed called on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and avoid further escalation that threaten regional and international peace, the Emirati state news agency WAM reported early Wednesday.
The minister stressed the importance of heeding the voices calling for dialogue and mutual understanding to prevent military escalation, strengthen stability in South Asia, and avoid further regional tensions, WAM added.
Timing: Strikes were conducted at 1:44 AM on Wednesday.
Objective: Targeted response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and other attacks in Jammu & Kashmir.
Targets: Nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were hit.
Terror Groups Targeted: Included Jaish-e-Mohammed’s HQ in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base in Muridke.
Weapons Used: Precision strike systems from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, including Kamikaze (loitering) drones.
Collateral Damage Avoided: No Pakistani military facilities were targeted; India stressed restraint and precision.
Leadership: NSA Ajit Doval led the mission with a select team from all three forces.
Planning: National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) identified and surveilled high-value terror targets.
Approval: Final go-ahead given by NSA Doval after briefing Prime Minister Modi.
Execution: Operation was monitored in real-time from a secure control room.
Diplomatic Outreach: NSA Doval briefed U.S. NSA and Secretary of State Marco Rubio post-operation.
Next Steps: A detailed official briefing is scheduled for later today.
Operation Sindoor Live Updates : During Operation Sindoor, no Indian pilot has been injured, according to official IAF sources.
Operation Sindoor Live Update : Jammu Airport has been closed with immediate effect for civilian operations.
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: According to the sources, Indian armed forces hit 9 targets, 4 in Pakistan including Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sialkot and 5 in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), using precision munitions in joint operation by Army, Navy and Air Force.
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Following Indian Armed Forces massive attack in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir targeting terrorist infrastructure sites, several aviation companies issued advisory for travellers. After IndiGo and SpiceJet, Air India too issued travel advisory for passengers travelling to various cities in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Gujarat along with Chandigarh. In a post on X, “#TravelAdvisory. In view of the prevailing situation, Air India has cancelled all its flights to and from the following stations – Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot – till 12 noon on 7 May, pending further updates from authorities. Two international flights en route to Amritsar are being diverted to Delhi. We regret the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen disruption. For more information, please call our Contact Centre on 011-69329333 / 011-69329999 or visit our website http://airindia.com.”
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Following the Indian Armed Forces strike in Pakistan, SpiceJet issued travel advisory for passengers, saying, "Travelupdate: Due to ongoing situation, airports in parts of Northern India, including Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar, are closed until further notice. Departures, arrivals, and consequential flights may be impacted. Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly and check flight status at: https://spicejet.Com/#status.", posts official X account of SpiceJet
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: As India launches massive offensives on terrorist infrastructure sites in response to the Pahalgam terror attack under 'Operation Sindoor', IndiGo flights to and from Jammu and Kashmir have been impacted. IndiGo issued a travel advisory, saying, “Due to changing airspace conditions in the region, our flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh and Dharamshala are impacted. We request you to check your flight status at https://bit.ly/31paVKQ before reaching the airport."
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Air Defence Units on High Alert Along India-Pakistan Border Following Operation Sindoor.
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Due to changing airspace conditions in the region, our flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh and Dharamshala are impacted. Flights to/from Bikaner are also impacted by the current airspace restrictions, says Indigo.
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Airfield is closed and today no civil flights will be operated from Srinagar Airport.
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: A joint operation of Indian army and Indian Air Force. The attacks hits on multiple targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under operation sindoor that was a joint operation by the Indian army and air force using precision strike weapons.
