Operation Sindoor Reactions LIVE: India Briefs US, UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia on Strikes Against Terror Camps in Pakistan

Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Joint operation of Indian army and Indian Air Force | Image: Republic

Operation Sindoor Live Update: India has launched Operation Sindoor, a decisive and calibrated military operation targeting terrorist camps and infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on May 7. Reports indicate that multiple air strikes have led to the elimination of Pakistan-based terrorists and the destruction of key terror hideouts.

As tensions escalate, security forces across Jammu and Kashmir are on high alert, ensuring vigilance against any retaliatory actions. Sources confirm that terror camps in PoK and Pakistan have suffered complete destruction, marking a significant step in India's counter-terror strategy.