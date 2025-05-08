Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: All-party Meet At 11 AM, 21 Airports In North, North-Western India To Remain Shut Till May 10

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: Tensions have sharply escalated along the Line of Control (LoC) as Pakistan has violated the ceasefire for the 14th day straight, targeting areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, and Akhnoor sectors with unprovoked firing using small arms and artillery. In the last two weeks, there have been over 60 ceasefire violations. The Indian Army has responded proportionately and is closely monitoring the situation.
As the crisis deepens, the Central government has convened an all-party meeting today at 11 AM to brief leaders on a recent operation targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has urged both nations to de-escalate and offered to mediate, saying he ‘gets along with both’ and wants to see the hostilities end.
Precautionary measures are being taken and schools and Anganwadis in Jodhpur have been shut until further notice, and blackout drills have resumed in Amritsar early on Thursday morning amid rising concerns over cross-border conflict. Stay tuned for real-time updates on Operation Sindoor and developments along the LoC.
Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: In the wake of the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued a public appeal for assistance. The agency has urged all tourists, visitors, and local residents who may possess any photographs, videos, or information related to the incident to come forward and share these materials to help in the ongoing investigation.
The NIA has already collected a substantial amount of visual evidence and is analysing it for clues about the terrorists and their dastardly plot.
'The agency has now decided to scale up its efforts even more intensely to ensure that no useful information or evidence is missed out in its investigation into the horrendous crime against humanity," the NIA release read,
The NIA has also provided contact numbers - 9654958816 and 011-24368800 - for people who want to share relevant information. A senior NIA official will coordinate with callers to arrange the necessary evidence.
Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: Amid growing tensions across India-Pakistan border following Operation Sindoor on May 7, the Jammu and Kashmir government has cancelled all types of leaves for the government employees. The department heads have been instructed not to approve any leave requests.
Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: The Indian government has ordered the temporary closure of at least 21 airports across northern and north-western regions of the country. According to Sirivennela, ADCP-2, the suspension of passenger flights will remain in effect until May 10. This decisive move is part of a broader security protocol as tensions escalate along the border after India avenged the killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam terror attack by launching ‘Operation Sindoor’ and dismantling nine terrorist camps within Pakistan territory.
Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: “I heard that Operation Sindoor took place last night, which has taken the revenge of so many families. We lost our husbands, and the name of the operation says it all. I want to thank PM Modi for taking this revenge...Whatever has happened to the families in Pahalgam should not happen with anyone else,” said Kamakshi Prasanna, a relative of Madhusudan Rao, who lost his life in Pahalgam Terror Attack.
Another family member too thanked PM Modi and called Operation Sindoor targeting Pakistani terror camps ‘is a great news' for their family. "We are thankful to you for bringing out the terrorists. This is just the beginning. There should not be any terrorist attacks in future in India. If anyone tries to kill even one person in India, they should be afraid," he said.
Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: The Satellite pictures captured by Maxar Technologies and accessed by ANI show damage caused by Indian missile strikes on Bahawalpur and Muridke in Pakistan.
Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, the extent of devastation in Pakistani terror hubs has become increasingly apparent, with the back-broken Shehbaz Sharif government rushing to respond to the crisis. A high alert has been issued across hospitals in Islamabad, signaling the seriousness of the situation. The healthcare system is now bracing for potential fallout, with medical teams instructed to maintain round-the-clock emergency readiness.
Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: Philemon Yang, the President of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly expressed his concerns about the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after our Armed Forces avenged the gruesome Pahalgam massacre by destroying nine active terror hubs of JeM, Lashkar, and Hizbul Mujahideen within Pakistan territory by launching a stunning midnight precision strikes.
Reiterating his condemnation of terrorist attacks and attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, the UNGA President called for ‘both sides to exercise maximum restraint and for an immediate de-escalation’.
“I firmly believe that dialogue and diplomatic solutions in line with the UN Charter and international law are the only ways to resolve differences and achieve lasting peace and stability,” he asserted.
Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: Sheikhupura District Additional Deputy Commissioner Usman Jalees admitted, "Around midnight, two missiles were fired by India in the premises and the other two attacks were carried out after a brief gap, and the whole four attacks were carried out in less than ten minutes. Four buildings have been demolished, one is the admin block and the mosque, and additionally two residences."
Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: TheJodhpur administration has declared a temporary shutdown of all educational institutions, including private and government schools and Anganwadis.
District Collector Gaurav Agarwal said, “In view of the current situation, Jodhpur administration announces a holiday in all private and government schools and Anganwadis from today till further orders.” The order will remain in effect until further instructions are issued.
Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: During the night of May 7-8, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked fire using Small Arms and Artillery Guns across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri and Akhnoor areas in Jammu & Kashmir. Indian Army hit back hard and closely monitoring the situation.
