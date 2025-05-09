Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: Indian Army Issues Statement On Pakistan’s Failed Attack, Confirms 'Befitting Reply Was Given'

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates | Image: Republic

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Indian Army on Friday morning confirmed that a ‘befitting reply was given to ceasefire violations’ as the armed forces successfully thwarted a large-scale, coordinated drone and missile attack launched by Pakistan on the nights of May 7–8. The operation, dubbed #OperationSindoor, saw swift action from the Indian Armed Forces, neutralising the aerial threats without any reported losses.

According to the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), Pakistan targeted multiple Indian military stations and civilian locations, including Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, using a barrage of missiles and over 50 drones carrying payloads. However, India’s robust air defence systems —comprising L-70 guns, Zu-23mm, Schilka systems, and other advanced counter-UAS equipment successfully intercepted the incoming threats.

The attacks extended across Jammu, Punjab, and Rajasthan, with Pakistani drones being shot down in several sectors including Naushera. Complete blackouts were enforced in Jammu, Bikaner, Jalandhar, Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, and Amritsar as part of precautionary measures, while sirens and explosions were reported from various locations, including Amritsar on the morning of May 9.

After India in a joint operation led by Army and Air Force in the dark hours of May 7 targeted and destroyed nine key JeM, Lashkar, and Hizbul Mujahideen terror camps within the territory of Pakistan, heavy artillery shelling from Pakistan side started in civilian areas like Akhnoor.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday convened a high-level security review meeting with the Director Generals of all border guarding forces. The discussions focused on the operational readiness and preparedness of forces, especially the Border Security Force (BSF), in light of attacks targeting critical areas like Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia, and Jaisalmer.