Opposition In Shambles? Kejriwal Slams Cong, Says 'Under Its Rule, Delhi Had 10 Hours of Power Cuts'

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched a sharp attack on Congress on Sunday, accusing the party of causing hours-long power cuts in Delhi during its tenure. His remarks, delivered ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, came as the AAP prepares to contest in February 2024.

Addressing a public gathering in the Kalkaji constituency, where AAP MLA Atishi also joined him, Kejriwal highlighted the progress made under his leadership. “Ten years ago, people made me Chief Minister. You asked me to improve education, and I did that. When Congress was in power, Delhi faced 8-10 hours of power cuts. But now, people no longer need inverters or generators,” Kejriwal said, emphasizing the improvements in power supply since AAP came to power.

His comments come as political tensions simmer in the run-up to the Delhi elections, with the AAP and Congress both part of the opposition INDIA bloc, a coalition of over two dozen parties challenging the BJP -led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Kejriwal's remarks also referenced his surprise resignation in September 2024, after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the excise policy case, though imposing restrictions on his official duties. The resignation, he explained, was a move to seek a “certificate of honesty” from the people, and he stated he would not hold any position before the elections.

The relationship between the AAP and Congress has been complex. In December 2013, AAP formed a minority government in Delhi with Congress’s outside support, and Kejriwal succeeded Sheila Dikshit as Chief Minister. However, the party has since grown, ousting Congress from power in Punjab and expanding to other states. The Congress, in turn, has accused the AAP of aiding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by splitting anti-BJP votes.