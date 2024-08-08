Published 14:27 IST, August 8th 2024
Opposition Leaders Protest on Parliament Premises, Seek Crop MSP for Farmers
Opposition MPs protested in Parliament, demanding MSP for crops and justice for farmers, highlighting issues like the onion export ban in Maharashtra.
Opposition MPs Protest in Parliament for Farmers' MSP and Justice / Representative image | Image: PIB/ File
