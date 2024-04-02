×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 19:03 IST

Can the Opposition-Led Bloc Continue to Use ‘INDIA’ Acronym? Delhi High Court to Decide on April 10

Opposition alliance should file its reply within a week reply to the PIL challenging the usage of INDIA acronym by the alliance, said Delhi HC.

Reported by: Digital Desk
India Alliance Delhi Rally
Can the Opposition-Led Bloc Continue to Use ‘INDIA’ Acronym? Delhi High Court to Decide on April 10 | Image:Video Grab
  2 min read
New Delhi: Opposition alliance should file its reply within a week reply to the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the usage of INDIA (Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance) acronym by the alliance, said the Delhi High Court on Tuesday. 

A division bench comprising of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora stated that this would be the last and final call for the bloc to reply to the PIL and that the matter would be heard and disposed of on April 10. 

The Court passed the order after petitioner Girish Bharadwaj had filed an plea for early hearing of the matter. 

A PIL was filed in August 2023 bit it is still at the state of pleading completion, argued the petitioner. 

He further stated that schedule of election has already been declared and first phase of voting is on April 19. 

Eight opportunities have been given to opposition parties and centre to file replies but they have not done anything, said Vaibhav Singh on behalf for the petitioner. 
The court highlighted that this would be the last and final opportunity for the respondents to file their replies to the plea. 

The petitioner Bhardawaj stated that the opposition parties are using the name INDIA for their selfish act and and it may "adversely affect the peaceful, transparent and fair casting of votes during the upcoming general elections of 2024".

He added that the use of name INDIA is violative of Sections 2 and 3 of The Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1950. 

In August 2023, the High Court issued notices to 26 opposition parties and the Election Commission of India (ECI). While the ECI filed its reply stating that it cannot regulate political alliances, the opposition parties are yet to file a reply to the plea. 

PIL is not maintainable, some parties have told the court in earlier hearings. 

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 19:03 IST

