Published 23:09 IST, July 21st 2024

Orange Alert in Goa for Next 4 Days Amid Heavy Rainfall

The Met Department has issued an orange alert for Goa for the next four days, predicting heavy rains in two districts of the coastal state which witnessed intense wet spells on Sunday. Earlier in the day, a 16-year-old girl was killed when a tree fell on her while she was crossing a road.