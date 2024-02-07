Updated January 27th, 2024 at 11:42 IST
Osmania University Students Stage Protest Over 'Security Breach' At Women's Hostel | WATCH
The security breach occurred on Jan 26 in the evening when two unknown assailants broke into the bathroom of the university's women's hostel.
Secunderabad: Chaos erupted at Osmania University PG College in Secunderabad on Saturday when a group of female students staged a protest, alleging a security breach at the women’s hostel on Friday night.
A video shared by the news agency ANI showed a large group of students sitting on the floor, chanting "We want justice." They demanded the installation of CCTV cameras to prevent such incidents.
According to media reports, the security breach occurred on Jan 26 in the evening when two unknown assailants broke into the bathroom of the university's women's hostel and attempted to assault students.
Reports suggest that one of the intruders has been apprehended and handed over to the police, while the other managed to escape.
Following this incident, the Principal has reassured the women of prompt action and has initiated an investigation into the matter, leading to a resolution to address the issues.
