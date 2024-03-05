English
Updated March 4th, 2024 at 22:43 IST

Out-of-Court Tactics: Conspiracy to Demolish Roof, Stop Puja in Gyanvapi Cellar, Says Hindu Side

The Hindu side has made a big claim, revealing that conspiracy is being hatched by some people to stop worship of Lord Shiva by opting ‘out-of-court’ tactics.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Gyanvapi Update Hindu started worship
Out-of-Court Tactics: Conspiracy to Demolish Roof, Stop Puja in Gyanvapi Cellar, Says Hindu Side | Image:Republic
Varanasi: A month after Varanasi district court ruled that a priest can perform prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque, the Hindu side has made a big claim, revealing that conspiracy is being hatched by some people to stop worship of Lord Shiva by opting ‘out-of-court’ tactics. 

Hindu side's lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain asserted that Muslim side's prayers are being offered right above the roof of worship place in large number with an attempt to stop the puja. 

“A large number of Muslims are offering Namaz above the place of puja. The roof of the worship place can collapse anytime, leading to blockage in Hindu side's puja,” Jain said. 

He added that Hindu side has moved to district court and submitted an application to protect the worship site. “A large number of people are offering Namaz above the place of worship and that should be controlled,” he said. 

He further mentioned that ever since Varanasi district court ordered right to puja in the Gyanvapi cellar, planning and conspiracies are being hatched to stop the same. 

“If the roof collapses, the lives and property of those performing puja will be in danger. The puja being performed will stop in such case. We hope that court passes an order by taking cognisance of the matter,” Jain said.  

Published March 4th, 2024 at 22:43 IST

