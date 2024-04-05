Advertisement

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the leaders of the ruling party at Centre of their involvment in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy.

Addressing first press conference after walking out of Tihar jail, Singh said, “Today, I am present here in front of you to tell you how the conspiracy was made to arrest Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. I will also reveal that this liquor scam has been done by BJP. The senior leaders of BJP are involved in this.”

Advertisement

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court after he was arrested on October 4 last year in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Liquor Scam Done By BJP: Sanjay Singh

The AAP leader said, “There is one person, Magunta Reddy, who gave 3 statements, his son Raghav Magunta gave 7 statements. On 16th September, when he (Magunta Reddy) was first asked by ED whether he knew Arvind Kejriwal, he told the truth and said that he met Arvind Kejriwal but in the matter of charitable trust land. But after that, his son was arrested and after 5 months of keeping him in jail, his father changed his statement.”

"From 10th February to 16th July, seven statements of Raghav Magunta were taken. In six of the seven statements, he does not say anything against Arvind Kejriwal, but in the seventh statement on 16th July, he changes his stance and becomes a part of the conspiracy and gives a statement against Arvind Kejriwal. After 5 months of torture, he changed his statement and stood against Arvind Kejriwal..."

Advertisement

'Statements Not Against Kejriwal Removed'

Calling it a ‘most shocking’ part of the probe, Singh further added that those six statements (of Raghav Magunta) and two statements of his father were removed and the ED told that they don't trust it.

Advertisement

“The 9 statements that were not against Arvind Kejriwal were removed by ED. In these 9 statements, there was no name of Arvind Kejriwal but after 5 months of jail, they were forced to take Arvind Kejriwal's name. ED also conducted raids on Magunta Reddy and Raghav Magunta. Magunta Reddy also has a picture with PM Modi. He gave a statement against Arvind Kejriwal and AAP on 16th July and he was given bail on 18th July,” the AAP leader claimed.