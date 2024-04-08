×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 15:50 IST

Out With Family, Haryana Man's Body Cut into '17 Pieces' After Being Hit by Audi

The deceased has been identified as Sahab Singh who was out on a walk with his sister-in-law, and niece when the mishap took place.

Reported by: Digital Desk
accident
Out With Family, Man's Body Cut into '17 Pieces' After Being Hit by Audi | Image:social media
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a man who was out with his family for a walk post dinner was killed after being hit by an Audi car in Karnal in Haryana.

According to media reports, his body was cut into “17 pieces” in the accident near Jalmana village. The speeding black Audi also struck two other members of the family including a child who was left crippled.

Advertisement

The deceased has been identified as Sahab Singh who was out on a walk with his sister-in-law, and niece when the mishap took place.

Reports claimed that the woman's severed leg was recovered after shifting the two survivors to a private hospital.

Advertisement

Soon after the accident, the car driver and his aide fed after abandoning the car. Singh's family claimed that the vehicle was bearing a Haryana registration number plate with ‘Ankit Ror’ written on the rear screen. 

More details are awaited.
 

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 15:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Virat Kohli

Kohli's viral video

a few seconds ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex close

a minute ago
Karnataka SSLC answer key out

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key

3 minutes ago
MICAT 2 Exam Result

SSC exam dates revised

6 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

SC relief

12 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti On Crew Success

13 minutes ago
Ma Dong Seok and Ye Jung Hwa

Ma Dong Seok's Wedding

13 minutes ago
Eid dishes

Eid Party Menu

15 minutes ago
crime

Pune Student Murdered

17 minutes ago
Woman Gives House Tour Of Her Small Apartment In Central London | WATCH

House Tour Of Small House

19 minutes ago
Security personnel at Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal reel

21 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Doesn't Understand Pain of Poor, Says PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

26 minutes ago
Hafiz Saeed

Internet Abuzz With Hafiz

27 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Wednesday Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

27 minutes ago
How to style animal print

How To Style Animal Print

31 minutes ago
Education News

COMEDK UGET 2024

32 minutes ago
Police car

IAS Officer's Car Chased

36 minutes ago
Rupee vs Dollar

Rupee inches higher

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UPSC centre change window open for CSE candidates opting Imphal

    Education5 hours ago

  2. Delhi IGI Airport Gets 'Nuclear Bomb' Threat, 2 Passengers Held

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Rebelled Because Bal Thackeray's Ideology Was Being Compromised: Shinde

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Broken Window Seat On Air India Flight Sparks Outrage

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Warmer Days, Nights in Delhi-NCR Soon, Mercury Likely to Cross 40°C Mark

    India News7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo