Out With Family, Haryana Man's Body Cut into '17 Pieces' After Being Hit by Audi

Out With Family, Man's Body Cut into '17 Pieces' After Being Hit by Audi | Image: social media

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a man who was out with his family for a walk post dinner was killed after being hit by an Audi car in Karnal in Haryana.

According to media reports, his body was cut into “17 pieces” in the accident near Jalmana village. The speeding black Audi also struck two other members of the family including a child who was left crippled.

The deceased has been identified as Sahab Singh who was out on a walk with his sister-in-law, and niece when the mishap took place.

Reports claimed that the woman's severed leg was recovered after shifting the two survivors to a private hospital.

Soon after the accident, the car driver and his aide fed after abandoning the car. Singh's family claimed that the vehicle was bearing a Haryana registration number plate with ‘Ankit Ror’ written on the rear screen.

More details are awaited.

