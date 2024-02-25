Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 10th, 2021 at 21:47 IST

Over 1.53 lakh Covid vaccine doses administered in Delhi on Thursday

Press Trust Of India
Over 1.53 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in Delhi on September 9, according to the city government's Covid vaccination bulletin issued on Friday.

The present stock of coronavirus vaccines will last for another four days, it said.

As on Friday morning, Delhi had a balance stock of 8,38,040 coronavirus vaccine doses, of which 7,76,190 jabs are of Covishield and 61,850 are of Covaxin, according to the government data.

Of the 1,53,191 vaccine doses administered on Thursday, 1,01,159 were first doses and 52,032 second doses, it said.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the national capital so far is 1,47,38,782, including 42,75,711 second jabs.

Delhi's current vaccination capacity stands at 2,07,565 doses per day, the bulletin stated. 

Published September 10th, 2021 at 21:47 IST

