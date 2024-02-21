Advertisement

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Over 1.87 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the national capital on Thursday, taking the cumulative number of such shots given to beneficiaries so far to 1,67,76,537 in the city, according to the Co-WIN portal.

Out of the total number of shots administered so far, 51,90,339 were second doses, it said.

The number of doses administered on Thursday stood at 1,87,774.

According to Delhi government, the national capital received 4,000 doses of Covaxin on Wednesday. The city had 67,300 doses of Covaxin and 4,81,020 doses of Covishield left on Thursday morning, which meant that two days of vaccine stock was left.

On Wednesday, 1,76,222 doses were administered in the city, out of which 89,588 were second doses.

Over 1.01 crore people in the 18-45 age group have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while over 43.58 lakh people in the 45-60 age bracket have been jabbed at least one.

The number of those who have been inoculated at least once in the above-60 category stands at 22,82,127.

Over 70.38 lakh women have been inoculated at least once, while the corresponding figure for men stands at 97.33 lakh, the government data showed.

There are 1,229 government vaccination centres operational in Delhi with the capacity of administering over 3.16 lakh doses on a daily basis. PTI SLB IJT IJT