Published 00:16 IST, August 8th 2024
Over 100 Roads Closed As Rain Lashes Parts of Himachal, MeT Predicts Heavy Rain on Aug 10
Heavy rain lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh, causing landslides and closing more than 100 roads in the state, officials said on Wednesday.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Over 100 Roads Closed As Rain Lashes Parts of Himachal, MeT Predicts Heavy Rain on Aug 10 | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
00:16 IST, August 8th 2024