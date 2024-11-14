sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:48 IST, November 14th 2024

Over 10,800 Liquor Shops to Down Shutters on Nov 20 Karnataka Bandh

The liquor bandh in the state will see over 10,800 liquor licence holders shutting their shops on November 20, Karnataka Wine Merchants Federation office bearers said on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
23:48 IST, November 14th 2024