English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 8th, 2021 at 23:36 IST

Over 14 lakh people get vaccine doses in Maha, highest in single day

Over 14 lakh people get vaccine doses in Maha, highest in single day

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai, Sep 8 (PTI) Maharashtra on Wednesday administered COVID-19 vaccine doses to 14,39,809 persons, highest in a single day, said a senior official.

"It is the highest figure achieved by the state till now,” said Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary of the Public Health department.

Advertisement

A total of 6.55 crore vaccine doses have been administered in Maharashtra so far and 1,79,78,805 people are fully vaccinated (have received both doses), he said.

On September 4 the state had administered 12,27,224 jabs, a record which was broken on Wednesday.

Advertisement

As many as 48.46 per cent of those above 18 have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines in the state. In the 18-44 age group 37.88 per cent people have taken at least one dose, while in the above 45 age group 52.24 per cent people have received at least one dose. PTI ND KRK KRK

Advertisement

Published September 8th, 2021 at 23:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

7 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

7 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

7 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

7 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

10 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

13 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

13 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

13 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

13 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

13 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

13 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

13 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

13 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

13 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

13 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sandeshkhali Horror Prompts Bengal Govt to Form 10-Member Police Team

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Sandeshkhali Horror: TMC Leader Shahjahan's Aides Booked For Gangrape

    Politics News6 hours ago

  3. Bihar: Over 60 Injured After Violence Breaks Out During Saraswati Puja

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Hema Malini Performs Nritya Seva Inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir Premises

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  5. Delhi Police Arrest Man for Threatening to Bomb IGI Airport

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo