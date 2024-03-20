×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2022 at 22:50 IST

Over 167.21 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt

Over 167.21 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 167.21 crore with more than 50 lakh vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, the Union health ministry said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day, it said.

Advertisement

Cumulatively, 54,19,67,745 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories and 40,81,92,353 second doses have been given in the same age group since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to ministry data.

The ministry further said that cumulatively 94,33,81,379 first doses have been administered and 71,58,56,810 second doses have been given.

Advertisement

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 167.21 crore (167,21,94,503). More than 50 lakh (50,63,394) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Tuesday, it said.

In the 15-18 age group, 4,71,44,423 first doses and 10,81,838 second doses have been administered.

Advertisement

More than 1,29,56,314 'precaution' doses have been administered to the identified categories of beneficiaries.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined. PTI UZM DIV DIV

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2022 at 22:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Gwadar Port Authority complex

Blasts at Gawadar Port

a few seconds ago
Virat Kohli celebrates RCB's win

Patil meets Virat Kohli

a minute ago
Speeding Car Collides With Divider And Overturns In Yamuna Expressway, Man Dead

Speeding Car Collides

2 minutes ago
Mahua Moitra

Case Against Mahua

3 minutes ago
pm modi

PM Modi on startups

3 minutes ago
Kareena Kapoor

Choli Ke Peeche Remake

5 minutes ago
WFI

WFI ensures Sports Code

7 minutes ago
Danish Ali

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

7 minutes ago
Suryakumar Yadav

Surya maintain top 10

10 minutes ago
NEET UG 2024 Exam Postponed Due to Lok Sabha Elections; Check New Date and Schedule

NEET UG 2024 Dates

11 minutes ago
Modi Zelenskyy

Modi speaks to Zelenskyy

11 minutes ago
Badaun Double Murder Case

Badaun Double-Murder

14 minutes ago
Accident

Delhi woman dies

15 minutes ago
Badaun Double UP Police Action

Badaun murder case

16 minutes ago
Badaun murder

Badaun Double Murder

18 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Don't call me King: Kohli

21 minutes ago
BRS

Kavitha to Meet Sons

22 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Child Slips Off Father's Hand, Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor of Mall

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Budaun Double Murder Case: Father & Uncle of Accused Detained

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Engineering student in Pune self-immolates amid harassment by staff

    Education7 hours ago

  4. 30 Injured After Bus Falls Off Bridge in Maharashtra's Parbhani

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Kolkata Building Collapse: TMC Govt Draws Flak As Death Toll Rises to 10

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo