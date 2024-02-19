Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated April 14th, 2022 at 22:42 IST

Over 186.29 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Govt

Over 186.29 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Govt

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) A total 22,194 precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered to beneficiaries in the 18-59 years age group till 7 pm on Thursday, the fifth day of the drive, taking the total number of such doses given in this age group to 85,154, according to the Union health ministry.

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 186.29 crore on Thursday with over five lakh vaccine doses administered till 7 pm, the ministry said, adding that the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports by late night.

Advertisement

The country began administering the precaution doses of the vaccines to all the beneficiaries aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres on Sunday.

All those above the age of 18 and who have completed nine months since the administration of the second dose of the vaccines are eligible to receive the precaution dose.

Advertisement

More than 2.38 crore Covid vaccine doses have so far been administered to beneficiaries in the 12-14 years age group, the ministry said.

Over 2.5 crore precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs) and those aged 60 years and above.

Advertisement

The countrywide vaccination drive against the viral disease was rolled out on January 16 last year, with the HCWs getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of FLWs started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced from March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

Advertisement

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year. The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the disease from May 1 last year.

The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

Advertisement

The country began administering the precaution doses of the vaccines to the HCWs, the FLWs and those aged 60 years and above with comorbidities from January 10 this year. PTI PLB RC

Advertisement

Published April 14th, 2022 at 22:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

4 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

6 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

7 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

7 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

7 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

7 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Sinking Ship': Why Big Players Are Quitting Congress | Explained

    Lok Sabha Elections36 minutes ago

  2. 3 Dead, 5 Injured as Massive Fire Breaks Out at Bengaluru Warehouse

    India News38 minutes ago

  3. Farmer Leaders-Govt Meet Underway, Mann Also in Attendance

    India News43 minutes ago

  4. Divya Agarwal-Apurva Begin Pre-Wedding Festivities With Cocktail Night

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Rain, Thunder with Gusty Winds Expected in Delhi Today: IMD

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo