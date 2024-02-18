Updated September 28th, 2021 at 07:02 IST
Over 2.05 lakh Covid vaccine doses administered in Delhi on Monday
Over 2.05 lakh Covid vaccine doses administered in Delhi on Monday
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Over 2.05 lakh COVID-19 doses were administered in the national capital on Monday, taking the cumulative number of such shots given to beneficiaries so far to 1,73,76,933, according to the Co-WIN portal.
Out of over 1.73 crore doses, 55,36,562 were second doses, it said.
Advertisement
Only 21,887 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday, including 12,369 second doses. The number of vaccine doses was low on Sunday since most of the government vaccination centres are shut on Sunday, according to the government's vaccination bulletin.
On Monday morning, three days of vaccine stocks were left in Delhi, including 2,40,530 doses of Covaxin and 4,41,770 doses of Covishield.
Advertisement
Nearly 1,215 government vaccination centres are operational in the national capital, with the capacity of administering over 3.39 lakh doses. PTI SLB KJ
Advertisement
Published September 28th, 2021 at 07:02 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Will Kim Kardashian Ever Get Married Again?Entertainment44 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.