Published 23:42 IST, November 25th 2024
Over 20 Hurt as Bangladeshi Hindus, Demanding Release of ISKCON Monk Chinmoy Prabhu, Attacked
Over 20 Bangladeshi Hindus were injured in Dhaka after they were attacked while demanding the release of ISKCON monk and Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu
Dhaka: Over 20 Bangladeshi Hindus have been injured in Dhaka after they were attacked while protesting on the streets demanding the release of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) monk and Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu. Several videos of the attack have also surfaced on social media, where the chaos and the panic can be seen in the crowd after the attack.
Notably, Monk Chinmoy Prabhu was detained by Bangladeshi officials while leaving Dhaka and was taken to an undisclosed location.
Further details regarding the incident are being awaited.
