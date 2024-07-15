Published 22:55 IST, July 15th 2024
Over 200 Former Lok Sabha MPs Served Eviction Notices To Vacate Official Bungalows: Sources
Eviction notices have been served to over 200 former Lok Sabha MPs to vacate their official bungalows located in Lutyen’s Delhi.
Over 200 ex-MPs served eviction notices for overstaying official bungalows: Sources
