Published 22:55 IST, July 15th 2024

Over 200 Former Lok Sabha MPs Served Eviction Notices To Vacate Official Bungalows: Sources

Eviction notices have been served to over 200 former Lok Sabha MPs to vacate their official bungalows located in Lutyen’s Delhi.

Over 200 ex-MPs served eviction notices for overstaying official bungalows: Sources
Over 200 ex-MPs served eviction notices for overstaying official bungalows: Sources | Image: PTI/ Representational
22:55 IST, July 15th 2024