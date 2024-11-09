sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:20 IST, November 9th 2024

Over 200 Sky Lanterns Flown in Assam’s Dholai to Attract Voters for Bypoll

Over 200 lanterns lit up the evening sky in Assam’s Dholai to encourage voter participation during the bypoll to the Assembly segment.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sky Lattern
Representative | Image: X
14:20 IST, November 9th 2024