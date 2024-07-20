sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:06 IST, July 20th 2024

Over 2000 NEET-UG Candidates From Sikar Centres Score Above 650 Marks, Over 4k Above 600 Marks

Over 75 NEET-UG candidates from each centre in Rajasthan's Sikar have scored above 600 marks with the number going upto 150 at few centres.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Sikar NEET-UG Scores Surpass National Average
22:38 IST, July 20th 2024