Published 23:06 IST, July 20th 2024
Over 2000 NEET-UG Candidates From Sikar Centres Score Above 650 Marks, Over 4k Above 600 Marks
Over 75 NEET-UG candidates from each centre in Rajasthan's Sikar have scored above 600 marks with the number going upto 150 at few centres.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Sikar NEET-UG Scores Surpass National AverageOver 2000 NEET-UG candidates from Sikar centres score above 650 marks, over 4k above 600 marks | Image: PTI/ Representational
22:38 IST, July 20th 2024