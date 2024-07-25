sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:23 IST, July 25th 2024

Over 400 Gun Licenses, Fake Documents Recovered From Under-Construction Building in Jammu's Satwari

Authorities in the Satwari area of Jammu recovered over 400 gun licenses from an under-construction building on Thursday.

15:45 IST, July 25th 2024