Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) More than 29,000 Ganesh idols were immersed in water bodies across Mumbai on the second day of Ganesh festival on Saturday, police said.

No untoward incident was reported anywhere, they added.

The immersion of Ganesh idols which were installed for one-and-half days began in the afternoon.

The idols immersed included 232 'sarvajanik' or public ones and 28,794 household Ganeshas. Over 16,500 of these idols were immersed in artificial ponds made specially for this purpose.

The festival, which in normal times brings millions of people to the streets, is being celebrated in a low-key manner with several restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. PTI DC BNM KRK KRK