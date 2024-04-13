Advertisement

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Over 3 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus infection, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

He said young India is taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level.

Advertisement

"What a great feat by our young warriors! Over 3 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against #COVID19. Young India is taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level! #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine," Mandaviya tweeted.

PTI UZM SRY