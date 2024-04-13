×

Updated March 5th, 2022 at 15:51 IST

Over 3 crore people in 15-18 age group fully vaccinated: Health minister

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Over 3 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus infection, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

He said young India is taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level.

"What a great feat by our young warriors! Over 3 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against #COVID19. Young India is taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level! #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine," Mandaviya tweeted.

Published March 5th, 2022 at 15:51 IST

