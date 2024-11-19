Published 17:10 IST, November 19th 2024
Over 30,000 Cops Deployed In Mumbai For Assembly Polls
More than 30,000 police personal have been deployed on security duty in Mumbai for the Maharashtra assembly elections to be held on Wednesday.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Over 30,000 cops deployed in Mumbai for assembly polls | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
17:10 IST, November 19th 2024