Published 17:10 IST, November 19th 2024

Over 30,000 Cops Deployed In Mumbai For Assembly Polls

More than 30,000 police personal have been deployed on security duty in Mumbai for the Maharashtra assembly elections to be held on Wednesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mumbai police
Over 30,000 cops deployed in Mumbai for assembly polls | Image: PTI
17:10 IST, November 19th 2024