Updated February 18th, 2024 at 17:45 IST
Over 32,000 Children to be Given Polio Vaccine in Himachal's Harimpur on March 3
Health department estimates suggest that 32,378 children up to five years of age will be administered the vaccine in 283 booths across the Harimpur district.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
HARIMPUR: As per a statement issued by Harimpur Deputy Commissioner Amarjit Singh, an estimated 32,378 children (up to five years of age) are set to receive polio vaccines in the Himachal district on March 3. Of this number, around 2,800 live in slums and other such sensitive areas which will be specifically focused upon, according to Singh. To facilitate this campaign, not only will vaccination booths be set up at bus stations and other public areas but Health Department teams have also been instructed to go door to door.
Singh also asked Health department officials about the deployment of staff, vehicles and other arrangements for the campaign.
Advertisement
In another decision, the Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department will issue ration cards to migrant workers in Hamirpur, registered on the e-Shram portal of the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment.
The cards will be issued to those migrant workers who don't have one yet so that they can get free ration under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, according to the district's Food and Supplies Controller Arvind Sharma.
Advertisement
The decision has been taken after an order from the Supreme Court.
With inputs from PTI.
Advertisement
Published February 18th, 2024 at 17:45 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Best Of Zendaya's Dune 2 Press TourWeb Stories23 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.