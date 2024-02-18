Advertisement

HARIMPUR: As per a statement issued by Harimpur Deputy Commissioner Amarjit Singh, an estimated 32,378 children (up to five years of age) are set to receive polio vaccines in the Himachal district on March 3. Of this number, around 2,800 live in slums and other such sensitive areas which will be specifically focused upon, according to Singh. To facilitate this campaign, not only will vaccination booths be set up at bus stations and other public areas but Health Department teams have also been instructed to go door to door.

Singh also asked Health department officials about the deployment of staff, vehicles and other arrangements for the campaign.

In another decision, the Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department will issue ration cards to migrant workers in Hamirpur, registered on the e-Shram portal of the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The cards will be issued to those migrant workers who don't have one yet so that they can get free ration under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, according to the district's Food and Supplies Controller Arvind Sharma.

The decision has been taken after an order from the Supreme Court.

With inputs from PTI.