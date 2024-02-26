Updated September 17th, 2021 at 07:09 IST
Over 40K children have enrolled in EDMC-run schools for new academic session: Senior official
Over 40K children have enrolled in EDMC-run schools for new academic session: Senior official
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Over 40,000 children have enrolled for the new academic session in schools run by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), a senior official said on Thursday.
A lot of these students have left private schools to join the civic body-run schools, Rajiv Kumar, chairman of the Education Committee of the EDMC, claimed at a press conference here.
Advertisement
For the new academic session, 40,033 students have enrolled in the EDMC-run schools, Kumar said.
A large number of these students are those who have left private schools to join the EDMC-run schools, he said.
Advertisement
This, he said, indicates the improved quality of education being imparted at the schools run by the civic body.
"The east corporation is endeavouring to provide quality education at the primary level to children. And because of this commitment only, 40,033 students have enrolled," Kumar said.
Advertisement
The EDMC has two zones -- Shahdara (North) and Shahdara (South).
According to Kumar, 15 schools in each zone are being developed as model schools with smart classrooms, computer labs, English-medium instruction and other facilities. PTI KND DIV DIV
Advertisement
Published September 17th, 2021 at 07:09 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.