English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 17th, 2021 at 07:09 IST

Over 40K children have enrolled in EDMC-run schools for new academic session: Senior official

Over 40K children have enrolled in EDMC-run schools for new academic session: Senior official

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Over 40,000 children have enrolled for the new academic session in schools run by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), a senior official said on Thursday.

A lot of these students have left private schools to join the civic body-run schools, Rajiv Kumar, chairman of the Education Committee of the EDMC, claimed at a press conference here.

Advertisement

For the new academic session, 40,033 students have enrolled in the EDMC-run schools, Kumar said.

A large number of these students are those who have left private schools to join the EDMC-run schools, he said.

Advertisement

This, he said, indicates the improved quality of education being imparted at the schools run by the civic body.

"The east corporation is endeavouring to provide quality education at the primary level to children. And because of this commitment only, 40,033 students have enrolled," Kumar said.

Advertisement

The EDMC has two zones -- Shahdara (North) and Shahdara (South).

According to Kumar, 15 schools in each zone are being developed as model schools with smart classrooms, computer labs, English-medium instruction and other facilities. PTI KND DIV DIV

Advertisement

Published September 17th, 2021 at 07:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

an hour ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

4 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

8 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

8 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

8 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Eega To Rangasthalam: Samantha's Best Films

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  2. Selena On Benny Embarrassing Her In Front Of HIMYM Cast Member

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Sachin's picture perfect snow outing with Anjali

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  4. Breaking: 9 People Crushed to Death in Horrific Road Accident in Bihar

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. The Devil Wears Prada: Meryl, Emily, Anne Reunite At SAG Awards 2024

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo