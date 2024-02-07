Residents in the region mainly rely on auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, or private vehicles for their daily commute. | Image: X

Delhi-NCR: Over 5 lakh people in Greater Noida West are facing transportation challenges due to the lack of public transport and last-mile connectivity, media reports stated. Residents in the region mainly rely on auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, or private vehicles for their daily commute. In response to this issue, residents submitted a letter to the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Managing Director on Friday urging for regular bus services.

According to the residents, the nearest bus terminal at Sector 62 is nearly 10 km away from Gaur Chowk. Despite reaching out to the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), local MP, and MLA, residents too expressed their dissatisfaction, stating that no efforts were made to address the public transport problem.

In the letter addressed to the DTC MD, residents requested the extension of phase 2 buses, as of now operating to the Sector 62 bus terminal in Noida, to cover Greater Noida West. Many residents commute to Delhi for work daily, and the absence of direct connectivity forces them to either drive to Sector 62 for the DTC bus service or rely on auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws with unpredictable fares.

Manish Kumar, a resident, spoke about the inconvenience caused by the lack of direct connectivity. Abhishek Kumar, another resident, too pointed out the growing population, estimating that the area would soon have nearly 10 lakh residents.

In the petition to the DTC MD, Kumar said that implementing bus services from Greater Noida West to Delhi would not only benefit the residents but also prove lucrative for DTC. The residents eagerly await a response from DTC regarding this matter.