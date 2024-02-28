English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 11th, 2021 at 14:21 IST

Over 72 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Govt

More than 72 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

More than 72 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The doses were provided through the government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category, it added.

The ministry said over 5.75 crore (5,75,43,795) balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, it said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost, it added.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs. 

Advertisement

Published September 11th, 2021 at 14:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

4 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

4 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

5 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

18 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

18 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

18 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

18 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

19 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

19 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

19 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

21 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. R Praggnanandhaa crushes Vincent Keymer in opener of Prague Masters

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. Anderson calls COMPLETELY IGNORED Indian bowler as world-class

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. Greater Noida: 2 Nurses Help Woman Give Birth at Busy Road Intersection

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info15 minutes ago

  5. 'He experiences a bit of pain': Another Indian player heads to London

    Sports 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo