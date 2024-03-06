Advertisement

In a goodwill gesture, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Sunday withdrew 7200 employee disciplinary cases after which 110 absentee employees reported to work in the past three days, according to a statement by KSRTC. Notably, the four transport corporations - KSRTC, NEKRTC, BMTC and NWKRTC went on a strike on April 6 however the state government on April 9 prohibited the strike under the Industrial Dispute Act.

"Employees who were absent from duty for less than ten months were exempted from any disciplinary proceedings and immediately have been issued reporting order and allowed to operate the bus. Accordingly, 110 absentee employees have been reported for duty from the past three days," said the statement. This step of the KSRTC came as a one-time measure and a goodwill gesture while celebrating the labour day with the employees at the Bangalore Central Division.

ನಿಗಮದ ಇತಿಹಾಸದಲ್ಲಿಯೇ ಪ್ರಪ್ರಥಮ ಬಾರಿಗೆ 7200 ನೌಕರರ ಶಿಸ್ತು ಪ್ರಕರಣಗಳನ್ನು ಒಂದು ಬಾರಿಗೆ ಮಾತ್ರ ಅನ್ವಯಿಸುವಂತೆ ಮನ್ನಾ‌ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ.ಹತ್ತು ತಿಂಗಳುಗಳ ಅವಧಿಗಿಂತ ಕಡಿಮೆ ಅವಧಿಯ ಒಳಗಿನ ಗೈರುಹಾಜರಿಯನ್ನು ಮನ್ನಿಸಿ ಕೂಡಲೇ ಕರ್ತವ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಹಾಜರಾಗುವ ನೌಕರರ ವಿಚಾರಣೆಯನ್ನು ರದ್ದುಗೊಳಿಸಿ ಬಸ್ಸನ್ನು ನೀಡಿ ಚಾಲನೆಗೆ



KSRTC strike amidst severe financial crises

KSRTC has over 35,000 employees on the rolls with 8,414 employees facing disciplinary action however a total of 7200 cases were withdrawn in the last three days. They have been penalised with a minimum fine of Rs 100, Rs 200 and a maximum fine of Rs 500, the cases which originally invite a fine of Rs 25,000. The KSRTC statement goes on to say, IAS V. Anbukkumar MD of KSRTC handed over the copies of the withdrwal order to the employees.

V. Anbukkumar said, "Our organization is running only by the driver, conductors, and mechanical staff and not by the Managing Director. The Managing Director cannot drive the bus. An officer/employee relationship should be cordial for any organisation," while also adding this as a one-time relief to the employees and urged not to be involved in pilferage/accident/absentee cases again. He acknowledged along with punishing the employees, it is also the responsibility of the organisation to encourage, motivate and work of the welfare of the employees.

Highlighting that KSRTC is under severe financial stress, Anbukkumar added, "The daily average traffic revenue of the corporation should be Rs 10+ crore. But we are getting an average of only 8 crores, of which 70 per cent has to be paid for diesel. The financial situation of the corporation is under severe crisis," he said further. Anbukkumar invited the employees to work for the betterment of the organisation and strengthen the transport service and said, "only then the organisation will grow."

