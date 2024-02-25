English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 16th, 2021 at 21:48 IST

Over 77 crore Covid vaccines doses administered so far: Govt

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 77 crore on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 77 crore on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said.

Over 57 lakh (57,11,488) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Thursday.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

According to a 7 pm provisional report by the ministry, 58,21,13,634 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for the first dose and 18,96,22,772 beneficiaries for the second dose.

The vaccination exercise is carried out to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19, which continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said. 

Advertisement

Published September 16th, 2021 at 21:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

14 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

5 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

5 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rural consumption growing faster than urban consumption: NITI Aayog CEO

    Economy News9 minutes ago

  2. Power Minister Finalises Funding Mechanism for Round-the-Clock Renewable

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. Kevin Owens opens up on his WWE tag team title run with Sami Zayn

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  4. LIVE Updates | NGT Asks 53 Cities to Submit Report on Polluting Sources

    India News24 minutes ago

  5. Sundeep Kishan Schools Memer Over Inappropriate Questions

    Entertainment28 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo