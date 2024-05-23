Advertisement

Palanpur: In a tragic incident from Gujarat’s Palanpur, a massive explosion reportedly took place at a scrap shop near the Malan Darwaja causing injuries to over 80 people present at the site. The incident led to a major chaos in the area as panic-hit people were seen running from the spot to save themselves.

On information, the local police, the fire department personnel along with the district administration rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was initiated. The hospitals in the district were alerted and the injured persons were shifted to various hospitals for treatment.

Advertisement

According to an official from the Palanpur Civil Hospital, the gas spread in the vicinity, causing breathing difficulties for residents residing in the nearby areas around the blast site. It is being said that over 80 individuals, who sustained injuries during the explosion, were shifted to various hospitals for treatment.

Sources claimed that a few victims of the incident are in critical condition and are being treated under doctors’ observation. Around 30 victims are under critical medical care.

Advertisement

Banaskantha Superintendent of Police (SP) Akshayraj Makwana, stated, “Today around 6 pm, an incident of gas leakage was reported in the area near the Malan Darwaja of Palanpur city area. As soon as information about the incident was received, the administration and police department immediately reached the spot."

Makwana said, "Around 89 people have been shifted to Palanpur Civil Hospital and none of them are in danger right now. The reason behind the gas leak is being investigated. Preliminary it seems that the gas has leaked from a scrap shop."

Advertisement

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

