Published 12:17 IST, August 15th 2024

Over 800 Birth Certificates Issued From Single ID in UP Village in 2 Years, Probe Ordered

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras have found out that a single user ID from a village was used to issue birth certificates for 814 individuals in multiple states in less than two years, prompting them to launch a probe.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: Pexels Photo
