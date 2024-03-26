×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 16:55 IST

Over 800 Challans Issued On Holi For Drunk Driving: Delhi Police

The Delhi Traffic Police issued more than 800 challans for drunk driving on Holi on Monday, 47.4 per cent higher than last year, according to official data.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Over 800 Challans Issued On Holi For Drunk Driving: Delhi Police
Over 800 Challans Issued On Holi For Drunk Driving: Delhi Police | Image:Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police issued more than 800 challans for drunk driving on Holi on Monday, 47.4 per cent higher than last year, according to official data. The number of challans for this violation on the day of the festival in 2023 was 559.

The data also showed that there were 11 accidents on Holi this year, compared to 24 in 2023.

Advertisement

Proactive measures to ensure the safety of citizens were taken by intensifying enforcement against traffic violations, particularly targeting drunk and helmet-less driving, police said.

The traffic police deployed additional personnel at key junctions and thoroughfares, equipped with breathalysers, for rigorous checking, they said.

Advertisement

Checking specifically targeted people driving under the influence of alcohol and those not wearing helmets, two prevalent factors contributing to road accidents, police said.

"On analysis of the prosecution data, it has been revealed that a total of 824 individuals have been challaned for drunk driving, and 1,524 challans have been issued to violators for driving or riding on a two-wheeler without a helmet on the day of Holi," police stated.

Advertisement

Further, 1,241 people were prosecuted for offences such as using tinted glass, triple-riding, driving without seat belts, they said.

Police said that on analysis and comparison of accidents that took place on the day of Holi in the years 2023 and 2024, it has come out that only 11 accidents were reported this year as compared to 24 in the previous year.

Advertisement

This has become possible due to the robust measures implemented by the Delhi Traffic Police during the festival, they said.

On Holi last year, 7,643 challans were issued. They included 559 for drunk driving, 698 for triple-riding on two-wheelers, 3,410 for riding two-wheelers without helmet, 312 for driving without seat belts on, 215 for tinted glass and 2,449 for other traffic-related violations. 

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 16:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lebanon vs Australia LIVE Streaming: How to watch

Lebanon vs Australia LIVE

2 minutes ago
PM Modi to address rally in Meerut

India News Live

2 minutes ago
Jennifer Mistry

Jennifer Vs Asit Modi

6 minutes ago
Tajikistan vs Saudi Arabia live streaming

Tajikistan vs Saudi LIVE

8 minutes ago
Rumy Alqahtani

Saudi At Miss Universe

14 minutes ago
Delhi Weather

EC Summer Heatwave

15 minutes ago
Manjummel Boys poster

Manjummel Boys In Telugu

16 minutes ago
Mumbai

Hurun Global Rich List

16 minutes ago
Rajasthan: Four People Of A Family Killed In Car Bus Collision

Rajasthan

16 minutes ago
BJP Releases Sixth List for LS Elections 2024

LS Polls: BJP Sixth List

18 minutes ago
Consumer Goods

US economic indicator

18 minutes ago
Supriya Shrinate and Kangana Ranaut

Shrinate on Kangana

19 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Tuesday Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

23 minutes ago
HD Kumaraswamy

JDS Candidates List

24 minutes ago
Amazon invests $1.2 billion in brand protection

Amazon invests $1.2 bn

25 minutes ago
Angel di Maria with Argentina teammates including Messi after winning World Cup

Di Maria threatened

28 minutes ago
Shipping

CAD narrows in Q3

31 minutes ago
British Pound

Pound strengthens

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'My Janmabhoomi Has Called Me Back': Kangana Ranaut After BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Elections20 hours ago

  2. Virat Kohli's reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger is all hearts

    Sports 21 hours ago

  3. Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Celebrate First Holi Post Marriage | Photo

    Entertainment21 hours ago

  4. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah speaks to Ishan Kishan post IPL game

    Sports 21 hours ago

  5. 5-Yr-Old Girl Kidnapped From Mumbai Rescued Within 12 Hours in Thane

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo