Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 8th, 2024 at 23:01 IST

Over 9 Lakh Devotees Take Dip in Ganga on Mahashivratri

Around 9.70 lakh people took a dip in the Ganga and the holy Sangam here till 6 pm on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Over 9 Lakh Devotees Take Dip in Ganga on Mahashivratri
Over 9 Lakh Devotees Take Dip in Ganga on Mahashivratri | Image:File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Prayagraj: Around 9.70 lakh people took a dip in the Ganga and the holy Sangam here till 6 pm on the occasion of Mahashivratri, also the last bathing day of the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj.

A Magh Mela administration official said bathers started pouring into the Sangam area from morning, and by 6 pm, about 9.70 lakh people had taken the holy bath in the Ganga and Sangam -- the trijunction of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

A large number of people offered garlands, flowers, milk etc. and performed 'Abhishekam' on the 'Shivlings' in various temples of the city.

About six lakh people had taken bath in the Ganga and in Sangam till around 10 am.

According to the official, for the convenience of devotees, the length of the ghats were increased from 6,800 feet to 8,000 feet and a total of 12 ghats were built.

An adequate number of change facilities were also set up at all the ghats, he said.

Teerth Purohit (priest) Rajendra Mishra said it is believed Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati got married on the day of Mahashivratri.

On this day, Bholenath (Lord Shiv) is worshipped and anointed with various holy items such as 'belpatra', 'dhatura', 'abeer gulal', and 'ber' among others.

The auspicious Mahashivratri puja muhurt was at 9.57 pm.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Magh Mela) Rajiv Narayan Mishra said elaborate security arrangements have been made at several temples in the city, including Mankameshwar, Someshwar Mahadev and Nagavasuki, and enough parking space has been earmarked. 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 23:00 IST

