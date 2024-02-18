Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 22nd, 2021 at 21:22 IST

Overcast skies but no rain in Delhi

Overcast skies over Delhi provided relief from hot weather on Wednesday but rain evaded most parts of the city.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Overcast skies over Delhi provided relief from hot weather on Wednesday but rain evaded most parts of the city. Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an alert for moderate rain in the city.

The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, recorded a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature settled at 31.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The Ayanagar weather station recorded 2.2 mm rainfall.

The monsoon this year has yielded a bounteous 1164.7 mm of rainfall in Delhi till Wednesday morning, the highest since 1964 and the third-highest since the data has been maintained by the IMD.

Delhi had gauged 1,155.6 mm of rainfall in 1975 and 1,190.9 mm in 1964.

With on and off rain predicted till September end, it is on course to become the second-wettest monsoon ever in Delhi by the time it withdraws, according to IMD officials.

Light to moderate rain is predicted on Thursday.

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate, between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is heavy, between 115.6 and 204.4 is very heavy. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall.

Delhi's September rainfall has already breached the 400 mm mark.

At 408.3 mm till Wednesday morning, it is the maximum rainfall recorded in the month since September 1944 when 417.3 mm was recorded.

Normally, Delhi records 653.6 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season. Last year, the capital gauged 648.9 mm of precipitation.

Between June 1, when the monsoon season starts in the country, and September 21, the city normally gets 625.8 mm of rainfall. The monsoon withdraws from Delhi by September 25. 

Published September 22nd, 2021 at 21:22 IST

