Published 03:15 IST, November 12th 2024
Owaisi’s Anti-BJP Rhetoric, Says Waqf Is Threat To Mosques, Dargahs, Graveyards
AIMIM chief Owaisi warned the Muslims saying that the Mosques, Kabrastans, Idgahs and Dargahs will taken away or demolished, if Waqf bill becomes law.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi warned Muslims against the Waqf bill | Image: x
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
03:15 IST, November 12th 2024