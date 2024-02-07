Updated January 21st, 2024 at 10:28 IST
‘Oxpressway’, SP Chief Akhilesh Takes Dig at Yogi Govt After Cattle Herd Meanders on Expressway
The video was shared with a sarcastic caption stating, “world's first Oxpressway built in Uttar Pradesh, whose slogan is 'Apki Jaan, Aapke Hath'.”
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at Yogi Adityanath-led-Uttar Pradesh government as he shared a video showing a oxen herd meandering on an expressway in Uttar Pradesh.
The video was shared with a sarcastic caption stating, “world's first Oxpressway built in Uttar Pradesh, whose slogan is 'Apki Jaan, Aapke Hath'.”
Advertisement
According to the video, a group of cows were strolling down the six-lane expressway, apparently unperturbed by the speeding vehicles.
In the comment section, Yadav's supporters criticized the BJP government in the state and said, “Akhilesh gave a world-class expressway! In Yogi Ji's rule, it's the OXPRESS WAY," (roughly translated from Hindi).
Advertisement
ये है उप्र में बना दुनिया का पहला ‘ऑक्सप्रेस वे’ (OXPRESS WAY)… जिसका उद्घोष है ‘आपकी जान, आपके हाथ’. pic.twitter.com/jrtvw6FdEd
— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 20, 2024
On Friday, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and the Samajwadi Party declared their alliance for the next general elections. The deal stated that the party led by Akhilesh Yadav will give Jayant Chaudhary's party seven seats in Western Uttar Pradesh.
Advertisement
There are 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. Since 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party has won the state with overwhelming margins.
The news of the partnership coincides with the Opposition's INDIA bloc's attempts to form alliances in other states, like as Punjab, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published January 21st, 2024 at 10:08 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
70% of devices to be AI-native by 2026: LenovoTech 17 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.