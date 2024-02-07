Advertisement

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at Yogi Adityanath-led-Uttar Pradesh government as he shared a video showing a oxen herd meandering on an expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

The video was shared with a sarcastic caption stating, “world's first Oxpressway built in Uttar Pradesh, whose slogan is 'Apki Jaan, Aapke Hath'.”

According to the video, a group of cows were strolling down the six-lane expressway, apparently unperturbed by the speeding vehicles.

In the comment section, Yadav's supporters criticized the BJP government in the state and said, “Akhilesh gave a world-class expressway! In Yogi Ji's rule, it's the OXPRESS WAY," (roughly translated from Hindi).

On Friday, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and the Samajwadi Party declared their alliance for the next general elections. The deal stated that the party led by Akhilesh Yadav will give Jayant Chaudhary's party seven seats in Western Uttar Pradesh.

There are 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. Since 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party has won the state with overwhelming margins.

The news of the partnership coincides with the Opposition's INDIA bloc's attempts to form alliances in other states, like as Punjab, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

