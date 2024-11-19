sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Unrest | Maharashtra Elections | Donald Trump | Middle East Tensions | G20 Summit | Air Pollution |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 'P Chidambaram the Root Cause': CM Biren Singh on Ongoing Manipur Crisis

Published 21:09 IST, November 19th 2024

'P Chidambaram the Root Cause': CM Biren Singh on Ongoing Manipur Crisis

'When Chidambaram was the Home Minister & Okram Ibobi Singh was the CM of Manipur, they brought a Myanmarese foreigner, Thanglianpau Guite', said N Biren Singh.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
N Biren Singh Hits Back at Chidambaram
N Biren Singh Hits Back at Chidambaram | Image: ANI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

21:09 IST, November 19th 2024