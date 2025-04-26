Pahalgam Attack LIVE Updates: Protests Grows Across The Globe Against Pakistan's Barbaric Act

Massive protests are brewing against Pakistan across the globe after the deadly state-sponsored terror attack on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.
In London, members of the Indian community and diaspora staged a strong protest outside the Pakistan High Commission on Friday, condemning Pakistan for its role in sheltering terror groups responsible for the attack that killed 26 innocent civilians.
Holding Indian flags, banners, and placards, protesters expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and demanded justice for the victims. They raised slogans like "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Pakistan Murdabad," sending a loud and clear message against terrorism.
Many protesters carried banners reading "I am Hindu," standing in solidarity with the victims of the attack. Participants from various age groups and backgrounds joined the protest, making it a powerful and emotional show of unity.
Speaking to ANI, a member of the Indian diaspora said, "We Indians have gathered here to hold a protest against Pakistan. They have nurtured a terror factory, and because of that, 26 of our people were killed in Pahalgam. We are here to protest against it."
Another protester said the Indian community in the UK is deeply agitated over the "heinous terror attack" and demanded that Pakistan be held accountable on the global stage.
Agencies issue list of 14 local terrorists in J-K amid ongoing Pahalgam terror attack probe.
Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan reached Kedarnath Dham and inspected the preparations and arrangements for the upcoming Chardham Yatra.
J&K CM Omar Abdullah says, “Indus Water Treaty has already cost J&K a lot. But if the suspension of this treaty benefits J&K, I would be the first to say that it is a good step.”
Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, security forces in Anantnag, including the police, Army, and CRPF, have ramped up operations to dismantle terrorist networks and enhance security across the district.
On April 22, armed militants targeted tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, resulting in the tragic deaths of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, with several others injured.
In response, authorities have launched extensive search and cordon operations, conducting numerous raids at various locations. With heightened vigilance, security personnel are carrying out day-and-night searches. So far, around 175 individuals have been detained for questioning as part of efforts to disrupt support systems aiding terrorist activities.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday directed the senior officials to identify the Pakistani citizens residing in the state and start the process of sending them back with immediate effect.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister gave this direction during a meeting at his official residence. This comes after terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.
The Chief Minister said that strict action should be taken against the people taking advantage of government schemes on the basis of forged documents by expediting their identification. He also directed the officials to expedite the verification campaign going on in the state. The penalty should be imposed on those who do not get the tenants verified.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said his country is ready to cooperate on a "neutral investigation" into the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Balmukund Acharya and others have been booked by Jaipur police under various sections for protesting outside Jama Masjid at Johari Bazar, a neighbourhood in the pink city, police said on Saturday.
According to Station House Officer (SHO) Uday Singh of Muhana Police Station, the situation was under control as forces were deployed to ensure law and order was maintained.
"All the activities are under surveillance. This is to maintain law and order. Our forces are deployed everywhere, and everything is under control," SHO Singh told ANI.
The late-night demonstration was organised in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, where the BJP MLA joined the public outrage over the terrorist attack in the Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. He was seen carrying a poster, which read: "Pakistan Murdabad! Atankawad Murdabad!"
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa lashed out at the Pakistan Army official for making a throat slitting gesture to the Indian community protestors in UK and warned people of Pakistan to "save their neck first," adding that an "apocalypse is hovering over your head."
Sirsa's harsh statement came after Colonel Taimur Rahat, the Pakistan Army and Air Advisor at their High Commission in London, made a throat-slitting gesture while holding a poster of Indian Air Force Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman in front of the Indian diaspora protesting in the UK against the Pahalgam terror attack.
Slamming the Pakistani official, Sirsa warned, "Those who were threatening outside the embassy, you will be identified one by one. You will be held accountable in England, too. Be careful."
