  PoK In Panic: Pak Army Scrambles To Hide Terrorists Fearing India's Stern Response

Updated April 28th 2025, 18:51 IST

PoK In Panic: Pak Army Scrambles To Hide Terrorists Fearing India's Stern Response

Terrorists trained from the three main Pakistani training camps of Lashkar-e-Taiba are deployed on these launch pads where they live in home-like hideouts.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Pak Army Hides Terrorists Fearing India's Stern Response
New Delhi: After India's stern response over the Pahalgam terror attack, fearful Pakistan has ordered the terrorists from more than 7 terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to stay under the shelter of the Pak army, as per the reports.

Pak Army Hiding Terrorists Fearing India's Stern Response  

The terrorist launch pads located in PoK are now being evacuated. The Pakistan army issued a verbal order to remove terrorists and its people from these launch pads. The terrorist launch pads are located in remote areas, including Lipa, Jura, Dudhiniyal, Kel, Shardi, Sardari and Kotli.  

Terrorists trained from the three main Pakistani training camps of Lashkar-e-Taiba are deployed on these launch pads. The terrorists live in home-like hideouts on these launch pads with weapons and food facilities, and when they get an opportunity, they infiltrate into India and carry out terrorist incidents.

Terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)

The Pakistan army fears that these launch pads may be damaged by Indian armed forces; therefore, it was decided by Pak officials to move these terrorists to a safer place. Ever since the train hijacking and attack on the Pak Army in Balochistan, the internal situation of the Pakistan Army has worsened.

After the massive revolt by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) in Balochistan province, many Pakistani soldiers have left the army. The growing unrest has caused huge panic within the Pakistan Army and its intelligence agency, the ISI.

As Pakistan navigates this turbulent phase after blunders and plunders, the international community will be closely monitoring the situation and its potential impact on cross-border terrorism and stability in South Asia.

Published April 28th 2025, 18:12 IST

