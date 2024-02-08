Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 19:20 IST

Pahalgam's Record Warmth Amid Dry Spell: Experts Warn of Catastrophic Effects

Stressing on the severity of a snowless winter in Kashmir, experts warned that the lack of precipitation could have catastrophic effects.

Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil
Jammu and Kashmir's woes with global warming continues
Jammu and Kashmir's woes with global warming continues | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Srinagar: Pahalgam, situated in south Kashmir, has recorded an unprecedented daytime temperature of 14.1 degrees Celsius in January, exceeding the previous 2018 record. Amid a prolonged dry spell, the region is experiencing higher-than-normal temperatures, leading to concerns among experts.

Stressing on the severity of a snowless winter in Kashmir, experts warned that the lack of precipitation could have catastrophic effects on water resources crucial for irrigation, hydropower and drinking water supply.

"Lack of precipitation could have catastrophic effects on water resources, affecting river flow crucial for irrigation, hydropower, and drinking water supply," warns an environmentalist and Assistant Professor at Kashmir University, Dr Mohammad  Muslim.

"The decline in winter snow accumulation may affect water availability in the warmer months, potentially impacting both fragile ecosystems and regional agriculture," he added.

An Agricultural Scientist stresses the pivotal role of winter precipitation for healthy plant growth. Without snowfall and rainfall, he warns of dire consequences, including stunted plant development.

Highlighting issues like glacier recession, rising carbon emissions, and deforestation, he advocates for a decade-long afforestation plan to reverse environmental degradation.

"The absence of winter precipitation poses a serious threat to plant development and without a concerted afforestation plan, we are headed towards a grim environmental future," said Agricultural Scientist, Dr. Amjad M. Hussaini.

Director Meteorological Centre (MeT) here, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that the  feeble Western Disturbance (WD) affecting Jammu & Kashmir on January 16.

"This may bring light snowfall to higher reaches and light showers to the plains. While a few more WDs are expected in the coming days, significant weather activity is unlikely until January 23," informed he.
He further informed about the  additional WD's from January 24, providing hope for potential relief. However, the exact impact of these disturbances remains uncertain until further observations.

On Tuesday,  Srinagar woke up to a frosty morning with a temperature of -4.6 degree Celsius, while Qazigund and Kupwara recorded -4.4 degree Celsius each. Pahalgam, known for its breathtaking landscapes, shivered at -5.4 degree Celsius and the popular tourist destination of Gulmarg registered -3.1degree Celsius. The mercury dipped even further in Pulwama, where temperatures plummeted to -6.6 degree Celsius.

Jammu, usually milder in winter, experienced a cooler day at 2.3 degree Celsius. The higher altitudes of Banihal and Bhaderwah recorded -0.6
degree Celsius and 0.4 degree Celsius. Katra, a gateway to the Vaishno Devi shrine, reported 5.6 degree Celsius while Batote stood at 3.0 degree Celsius.
The cold was especially biting in Ladakh, with Leh and Kargil experiencing -8.1degree Celsius and -8.3 degree Celsius. The town of Drass, one of the coldest inhabited places on Earth, recorded a bone-chilling -11.0 degree Celsius.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 11:38 IST

