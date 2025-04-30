Pahalgam Terror Attack Aftermath: PM Modi to Miss Russia's Victory Day Celebrations on May 9

PM Modi not to attend Victory Day celebrations in Russia on May 9. | Image: X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9, which mark the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, the Kremlin announced today.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that while PM Modi will not be present, India will still participate in the commemorative events through another diplomatic representative. However, he did not disclose the name or rank of the official who will represent India.

Russia had invited Prime Minister Modi to attend this important anniversary. Although India’s Ministry of External Affairs acknowledged receiving the invitation, there had been no official confirmation of Modi’s attendance until the Kremlin’s announcement.

What Is the Victory Day Parade in Moscow?

The Victory Day Parade is an annual military event held on May 9 in Moscow’s Red Square to commemorate Russia’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. It is one of Russia’s most important national events and includes a grand display of military strength by the Russian Armed Forces.